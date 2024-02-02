MoU signed to progress ‘Gandep Project’

The MOU was signed between the Middle Ramu District Development Authority (MRDDA), Melanesian Evangelical Church of Christ in PNG Inc., Transform the Nations Ltd and Madang Provincial Government yesterday at the Madang Lodge.

The Gandep Project is captured in MRDDA’s five-year development plan 2023-2027 and is a strategic partnership with the international churches to implement not only the project but work together to roll out the 5-year development plan in compliance with the laws of PNG.

Currently, Transform the Nations has well over AUD5 million (K11.5m) worth of equipment, machinery, barges and skilled manpower in Toowoomba, Australia, to be transported to Madang. These can be used to undertake the construction of roads, bridges, classrooms, health centres and houses. They are also willing to provide training and health services.

The parties have agreed that:

Transform the Nations will meet the cost of freighting all the machinery and equipment to Madang (New Tribes Mission Area). MRDDA will meet costs related to mobilizing from Madang onto Gandep and Middle Ramu via Bunapas.

MRDDA and MPG will work with the national government to ensure that the plant and equipment are being moved from Australia to PNG by exempting them from paying customs duties and taxes. This will allow smooth transition of shipment through the wharf.

MRDDA will fund the operational costs of works as outlined in the plan. All funding will be managed by Transform the Nations with full accounting reports of income and expenditure to match the works delivered to Australian standards. Audits to Australian financial standards would also be delivered.

All tasks will be mutually agreed upon.

A working committee is to be set up, chaired by the office of the Member for Middle Ramu’s, the Provincial Administrator or his representative and MPG should be included.

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa and Provincial Administrator Frank Lau were also present to sign on behalf of MPG.

International Director of Transform the Nations, Grahame Kerr was thankful for the opportunity given to them to continue their mission in serving the people of God. He was also thankful to the government for recognizing the need of the people by signing the MOU.

The project was initiated in 2009 but lacked political will drive it forward, the MOU now will pave way for tangible development in the far flung and often forgotten hinterlands of Madang Province.

According to Jim West, Project Director, around 140 volunteers from Toowoomba surrounds have worked over the past 10 years to complete stages 1 and 2 of the project and have raised A$2.5 million to complete these stages.

The dream is to change the lives of approximately 25,000 people who live in 170 villages in one area of the Ramu River floodplains in the Madang Province.