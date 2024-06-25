MOU signed for CNSP project

Both parties are crucial to the coordination and implementation of this project in Madang Province.

Captured in the MOU is information stating that Papua New Guinea has one of the highest stunting rates in the world and stunting imposes heavy individual and societal costs (National Nutrition Policy 2016-2026). With almost every second child under five years of age being stunted, PNG has the fourth highest child-stunting rate in the world, which is double those of countries with comparable GDP in the East Asia Pacific region. The causes of child stunting are multiple and span many sectors thus any work in this space must be multisectoral in nature.

The project’s development objective is multisectoral to improve utilization of priority nutrition intervention and purchasing power of first thousand-day households. The project will support the convergence of nutrition sensitive intervention that include agriculture, health, education, social protection as well as water, hygiene and sanitation. Behavior change is a critical aspect of the project and comprises changes in behavior for caregivers and improved awareness among communities to enhance support mechanisms.

According to DJAG Deputy Secretary, Stanley Raka, the project is comprises three components;

To promote critical nutrition behaviors including use of health services, early stimulation and positive parenting behaviors among first 1, 000-day households as well as to support the convergence of multi-sectoral nutrition relevant services. To support the introduction of a child nutrition grant to address food insecurity among the first 1000-day households and incentivize the adoption of nutrition enhancing behavior changes. To support advocacy of the Fast-Track Initiative (FTI) to reduce stunting. The FTI is a unified, whole of government approach, to address stunting in PNG by investing in children to build PNG’s human capital and drive economic growth. The Social Law and Order Sector (SLOS) has been assigned institutional responsibility to lead FTI implementation through the Special SLOS Special Working Group on Nutrition, which was established in October 2020. The Department of Justice and Attorney General is responsible for chairing SLOS and oversight and coordination of nutrition relevant interventions, and overall project management.

Mr. Raka signed the MOU on behalf of department secretary Dr. Eric Kwa and the departments of Health and Community Development & Religion who are implementing agencies. According to Mr. Raka the US$90 million (K300 million) funding for the five-year project is injected by the World Bank. The project is supposed to be implemented nationwide, however, due to the country’s geographical and political challenges, the implementing agencies have strategically chosen one province from each of the four regions. East New Britain in the New Guinea Islands region was the first to implement CNSP. Madang, in the Momase region, is now the second province to implement the CNSP.

Madang Provincial Administrator, Frank Lau, said mothers and babies will benefit enormously from this project. So far, more than 300 mothers from Riwo and the Krangket Islands have registered under this pilot project. Over the course of the five-year project, any lactating or pregnant woman will be registered under this project, even babies whose mother has passed away or given up. Caregivers will also be captured within this project. It’s a 1000-day project so even after the mother gives birth, the baby will still be under the project and incentive until the child reaches two years of age. Mothers will receive free antenatal care, awareness and education on child nutrition and a quarterly incentive of approximately K90. Simbu will represent the Highlands region, and Western Province represents the Southern region.

Mr. Raka advised that there is always the issue of sustainability when donor partners are involved in funding projects, however, he is hoping that over the duration of the project, systems can be established within the administration to address service delivery issues and challenges faced from the running of the project.