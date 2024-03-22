MOU to look into existing dark spots in rice cultivation

The brown plant hopper is a sucking insect that under heavy infestations can cause the wilting and complete drying of rice plants.

Agriculture Secretary Dr. Sergie Bang pointed out areas that will need further research and study.

“Two important areas of constraints, one is the insect pest called the ‘Brown Planthopper’ which can be really serious. It can affect varieties of rice, so we need to look at rice that is tolerant against the Brown Planthopper.

“The other is the drought conditions in PNG and it requires for us to get rice that is drought tolerant.”

“With this MoU we will hold a national rice inventory, Rice Technical Development in the country have developed the rice policy. They are looking at a National Rice and Grain Authority to be developed. The Department of Agriculture has been leading rice programs in the country for many years and they continue to promote through donor agencies as well for food security and nutrition,” said NARI Director General, Dr. Nelson Simbiken.