MOU enables extension of reproductive health services

During the MOU signing and Service Agreements, NCDPHA CEO, Dr. Steven Yennie said the partnership gives Marie Stopes the opportunity to extend its services to more people in communities.

“The purpose of the MOU basically covers the utilization of the Sustainable, High quality, inclusive and integrated services particularly on the sexual and reproductive health family planning services to both static and mobile clinic and increasing technical training and capacity development, health system strengthening, providing coverage to the Covid-19 vaccination, knowledge on data setting, co-financing services within NCD through this partnership,” said Dr Yennie.

The NCDPHA CEO added that Marie Stopes has been partnering with NCDPHA in providing family and sexual reproductive services in NCD.

Marie Stopes PNG Country Director, Angelyn Famudi said, “Sexual reproductive health is very important across all sectors in the community, and this job, we can’t do it alone. We need partners to reach the last mile of our people.”