MoU To Address Climate Change

Mr Lakain said Climate Change is rapidly evident around the globe, in the Pacific and Papua New Guinea, and it is necessary for people and responsible government agencies to take necessary actions to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change taking place.

He said it is important to build a rapport with NIPA and the signing of the MoU will provide a framework for both organization work.

Mr Lakain acknowledged the commitment and support provided by NIPA and commended the leadership of its Governor, Sir Julius Chan, who endorsed the Provincial Climate Change Committee (PCCC). An important committee for CCDA to work with in driving the climate change agenda forward.

Meantime, Mr Pawut said he was pleased to sign the MoU on behalf of the provincial government and its administration, with a friend of New Ireland.

He said in New Ireland they are pleased that there are other partnership that they have already signed off in the form of Global Green Growth Initiative that is strategically to manage climate change in New Ireland.

NIP is a beneficiary to the climate change project including the Climate Resilient Green Growth (CRGG) under the GGGI.

“The people of New Ireland have faced challenges regarding climate change and are ready to see this partnership through in working to manage the environment,” added Mr Pawut.

The MoU is envisioned to build on the existing programs and to look at other possible areas of support.