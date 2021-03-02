Motukoita open hauskrai

The people of MotuKoita were the first to visit with members of the Somare family.

The Haus Krai will run for the next two weeks.

Provincial groups have been scheduled to come and spend time with the Somare family and grieve with them during this time of mourning.

Like any haus krai, the event started off with fellowship and beautiful Motu singing.

The Haus Krai is being co-hosted by the National Capital District Commission.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop urged the people in the city to adopt Late Grand Chief’s character of humility, respect, peace and unity.

“Grand Chief was a man of humility. He was a man that believed in unity of our people. He believed in the potential of our people and our nation”, said Governor Parkop.

Prime Minister James Marape while sharing his thoughts of Sir Michael said the haus krai is an embodiment of the true Melanesian style and that would be the proceedings for the ten days as the nation grieves.

“The one who has the greatest imprint in our country. The one who ensured our country marched into independence with optimism and courage. The one who was the greatest unifier. The greatest healer, warrior and the greatest leader in our country is now laying in rest”.

While the venue was filled with a few Motukoitabuans, outside the indoor complex was also packed with residents who were there to grieve for our national icon.