Motukea Wharf Inquiry To Commence

This is in accordance with the Statement of Case and Terms of Reference (ToR) published recently in the National Gazette No. G851 and G852 of 2021.

Sole Commissioner and Chairman of the COI, Sike Julian Toulik, said he welcomed the specific, succinct and clear Statement of Case and ToR for conducting the Inquiry with a view to rendering a final report to the Prime Minister.

In the Gazette, it stated that the objective of the COI is to establish whether there were breaches of PNG Laws and Constitutional requirements in the process of negotiation and approval in the relocation of the Port Moresby Wharf and acquisition of Motukea Wharf.

The enquiry will also establish whether PNG as a country had suffered losses because of this deal, and whether persons involved can be held accountable for their actions.

The Commission is now required to inquire into, make findings and report on the following matters:

When was the decision made to relocate the Port Moresby Wharf to Motukea Wharf; Who made the decision to relocate the Port Moresby Wharf to Motukea Wharf; What was the rationale for the relocation of the Port Moresby Wharf to Motukea Wharf; What were the terms and conditions of the decision to relocate the Port Moresby Wharf to the Motukea Wharf; Whether due and proper legal and administrative processes were followed in the sale and purchase of the Motukea Wharf, including but not limited to;

(i) How was the process commenced;

(ii) What process was utilized;

(iii) Who was involved;

(iv) How was the whole transaction structured or arranged;

(v) Who was the financier(s) of the entire transaction;

(vi) What were the terms and conditions of the entire transaction;

(vii) What was the value of the transaction;

What processes have been utilized in the past to obtain finance to transactions similar in nature; Recommendations for the prosecution of any illegal activities, including but not limited to, the recovery of monies lost through any illegal, criminal, or negligent conduct in the entire transaction.

The Commission will run for six months, with the first day of hearing starting on Friday 17th of December 2021, scheduled for 09.30am in Port Moresby.

Unless otherwise directed by the Commissioner, the hearings will be held in public and on such other date and venue as directed by the Commissioner from time to time.

The Commissioner has encouraged any person who has any information that may assist with the inquiry must contact the Secretary of the Commission, Jack Naiyep by phone on +675 301 9133 or emailing secretary@coimotukea.com.