Motu Koita Undergoes Verification Exercise

Acting Commissioner, Simon Sinai gave an update on the progress of this exercise.

He said fourteen teams from the Electoral Commission have been dispersed in the Motu-Koitabu area, particularly Moresby Northwest and Moresby South.

The teams are conducting a verification exercise and confirming eligible voters, registering professional voters, removing names of deceased persons or people who no longer live in the area.

“Those fourteen team now are given machines, and they’ve started doing verification on the roll and they have captured pictures, and they (are) capturing details of the voter and so that is, biometric voter photo ID roll, (that) we are creating.”

Mr Sinai said if this verification exercise is successful, further efforts will be made to other parts of Port Moresby to update the voter roll using the same methods.

PNGEC also conducted an Election Managers Workshop that concluded today. This is also part of the preparations for the national elections next year.

The election managers were taken through an informative workshop, addressing and formulation solutions to some of the challenges that they will be faced during preparations for the election.

“We are now looking at those issues like I said earlier, managers are well versed about what is happening on the ground and what they are (expected) to do, and what they are expected to present and manage, those issues that’s affecting the processes out there.”