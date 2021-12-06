Motu Koita Left Out: Toka

He expressed this after Parliament passed the Amendment Bill to the NCDC Act on Thursday, 2nd December, giving Central Province 10 percent slice of NCDC’s GST component and a seat for Central Governor on the NCDC board.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, James Marape earlier on 29th November to get his support, the chairman said he is concerned and dissatisfied at the intentions of the bill.

“I am the leader of nine villages of Motu Koita. I am deeply troubled by this bill as it displaces and completely disregards my people’s moral and legal rights and entitlement preserved under the current scheme of laws and policies.”

Toka is against the GST Revenue arrangement saying it does not in any way, improve the funding arrangement for the Motu Koita people.

“It is our view that any amendment to the NCDC Act should be an inclusive and collaborative process that should involve Motu Koita Assembly as the Government of the indigenous landowners.

“The bill will create outflows from NCD inland GST that are legally established already to the people of Motu Koita but have not fully honored to date,” added Toka.

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko also echoed similar sentiments while debating in Parliament.

“I represent Moresby South and 40 percent of those people are from Motu-Koita. They are the traditional landowners of this city, not the people from Central. That is why the Motu-Koitabu Assembly was set-up so they could have a say and make sure they are looked after.”