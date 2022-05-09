Mothers Celebrate in Bogia

Mrs Munakara and fellow mothers from Ward 13 and 14 travelled to Bogia station to meet and exchange gifts with mothers from other villages, and show each other how important they are in the society.

The event was initiated by Margret Yapoi who started the program in 2009, where mothers from around the province would gather at a particular location and share gifts, meet each other and their families and build relations.



Mrs Yapo said in this year’s Mother’s day gift exchange program, more than 100 mothers from around Madang Town travelled by road to Bogia on Friday night, and then celebrated Mother’s Day the next day. They have since returned to their respective homes.

Mrs Munakara thanked Mrs Yapo for organizing such an event as it brought mothers with various backgrounds, skills and knowledge, to go right down to the villages to meet them – something she would remember for a long time. She even said it the one of the best Mother’s Day celebrations the women in her village have had.

The mothers also thanked their children and the fathers who assisted them in ensuring the event was successful. The celebration ended with a lot of music and dancing.