Mother delivers baby in police car

A pregnant mother who was turned away at Modilon Hospital in Madang, gave birth inside a police vehicle, while being assisted to Yagaum Hospital.

Yesterday morning, First Constable Alfred Kamba, who was on duty travel to Madang, was flagged down by members of the public to help the woman in labour. Merian Ismael from Tapen Village in

Rai Coast, was at the bus stop with relatives trying to catch a bus to Yagaum.

According to Kamba, while he was driving Merian and her relatives to Yagaum, she delivered the baby in the back of the car.

Merian later told the police officer that while she was seeking help at Modilon Hospital, she was advised by nurses to go to Yagaum. However, she had to catch the bus because the ambulance was

out of service.

Kamba said, “I was on my way to work when I saw people waving at me. I was driving the police-marked vehicle so they stopped me. I felt sorry for the young mother and assisted her. We were

traveling on the road and she delivered her baby. The baby was in good health and we arrived at Yagaum where she was assisted by the nursing officers there.”