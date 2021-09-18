Mosoro on Corporate Governance

This was Mosoro’s independence message to all staff of PNGFA on September 15, 2021 at its headquarters in Port Moresby.

Mosoro said that with good corporate governance, the perception that people have of Forestry will completely change. Forestry will have a new entity and moving forward, can be recognized by people of PNG and international organizations as it continues to conserve PNG’s resources.

“With our resources, gas, oil, fisheries and timber, we can manage it ourselves.

“In this 46th independence, we look at ourselves, are we managing the resources that God has given to us, properly. The laws are there but we the people are not managing our resources.

“I want to acknowledge the very person who brought us independence who is not here for the first time in this country. His spirit is with us, our Grand Chief (Late) Sir Michael Somare,” Mosoro said.

Keith Iduhu, Chairman of the National Forest Board also thanked the staff of PNGFA for their undivided support to the organization.

“I pray that God will give you resolve and continue good governance on the good work that you do every day,” Iduhu said.