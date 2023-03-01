Mosoro Appointed as DJAG Acting Secretary

Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi announced the decision today.

“This has provided clarity now for the DJAG to function as it should and has restored staff morale. We would like to reaffirm the government’s commitment to providing the highest standards of legal and justice services to the agencies of government and the people of PNG,” said Minister Niningi.

He said the acting appointment was required to allow DJAG Dr. Eric Kwa to take paid leave pending the outcome of the alleged criminal charges laid against him for dangerous driving causing death.

“The appointment of the Acting Secretary is necessary to effectively manage and deliver the needs of the department, government and all our stake holders,” said the minister.

Mr. Mosoro is a lawyer by profession, who holds Master of Laws and a Masters of Business Administration with other qualifications and experiences.

He is a Deputy Secretary of the DJAG and has been serving in the department since 2006.

Mr. Niningi said the department is responsible for providing legal and justice services to the government and plays a leadership role in the Law and Justice Sector therefore it is imperative that the leadership remains impeccable and of ethical standards.