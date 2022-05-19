Morobe students’ leader, Harru Runuka from Divine Word University said the walk was to show their respect to their late leader, who was one of Morobe’s outstanding leaders.
They said they cannot make it to Buang or Lae to be part of the burial, but the walk shows that they are with the rest of Morobe as they grieve.
The students started their walk from Jomba Police station towards Madang town and to Laiwaden field, where the student leaders made speeches to appreciate the late leader’s contribution to the people of Morobe and PNG.
DWU students from other provinces also accompanied the Morobe students as a sign of respect for the late MP.
Meanwhile, Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent, Mazuc Rubiang said he was pleased that the students came up with the idea to walk, which was done peacefully.
The student also thanked the police for the escort and the Madang people who also joined them in the walk.
The students will host a tribute night tonight to pay their respect, while the late DPM’s body is transported to Buang for burial.
The students said they have lost aleader and not a politician.
Morobe Tertiary Students Hold Sorrow Walk
