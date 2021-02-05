Morobe to take state to court

This is based on advice and consultation with relevant community and church leaders of Morobe.

“In doing so and as the duly mandated political leader of Morobe, I call on every Morobean, in all corner of Morobe, to join me in fighting against Deep Sea Tailings Placement – DSTP,” said the governor.

“Our position has been to say ‘yes to Wafi-Golpu, no to DSTP’. That remains the position of the people of Morobe.

“I wish to announce that our Lawyers have been instructed to commence legal proceedings without delay against DSTP.”

Some of the grounds on which the challenge will be based are:

We are NOT against the Mine. But we reject DSTP. Regardless of the scientific evidence that WGJV claims there is, we the people of Morobe do not and will not accept DSTP. We are convinced that the scientific evidence that points to poisonous and destructive waste being dumped as ‘redflagged’ in the reviews organised by CEPA, are the correct findings. The fact that CEPA and WGJV are simply ignoring these red flags, instead of exploring them in a professional manner (as urged during the consultative workshops), is testimony to their joint reckless disregard to the genuine concerns of the people who live along the coast and who utilise the Huon Gulf Marine Resources. We do not believe and we do not accept that the so-called consultations held by or with the people along the coast are representative of persons who truly know the meaning and extent of what the DSTP proposes to do. We are fed up with a Government that will not listen to the concerns of the people regarding the environment. Equally, we are fed up with foreign companies that pay lip service to so-called meaningful consultations with the people, but who will ignore pertinent scientific evidence that point to DSTP as destructive to the rich fisheries resources in Huon Gulf. We are fed up with companies that put profit first and deny the peaceful and harmonious environmental concerns of the people. CEPA Minister and WGJV have chosen to ignore all the environmental concerns of the people. This is reflected in the grant of the environment permit, in which all of the red flags raised by prominent PNG biologist Professor Ralph Mana, have been utterly and completely ignored, as if it did not matter. It might not matter to the company or even to the Government of Papua New Guinea. But when the permit proposes to pollute the waters of the Huon Gulf, that is a matter of concern to the Government of Morobe and its people. We will challenge the legality of the construction of the pipeline outside the SML, to dump rubbish into the Huon Gulf. We are prepared to take the matter internationally if forced to do so. Our concerns are not centred on profit. Our concerns arise from the fact that dumping of waste into the Huon Gulf:

Will poison the fisheries; from which the livelihood of persons living from Siassi, Finschhafen along the coast to Morobe Patrol Post will be profoundly affected. It is not a risk that our people are prepared to take lying down.

The possibility of a repeat of the Basamuk experience has already been forecast. DSTP is not acceptable.

The governor has called on all elected leaders in Morobe to support this fight.

“In particular, I call on the Member for Huon and the Member for Bulolo to take the front line in this challenge. Our people are being affected. Their future is being compromised. As elected leaders, we are duty bound to fight for the safety and the livelihood of the people, not just the few that will enjoy the benefits,” said Saonu.

“I call on all the churches and the congregation of Christians in Morobe, regardless of which Christian denomination you belong to, do not be idle.”

A forum against DSTP will be held on Wednesday 10th February at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium. It will provide the opportunity for all of Morobe to protest against DSTP and put a stop to it.

“Morobeans from far and near, come to that forum and express your opposition and your outrage. As Governor, I have done what I could. Now, it is up to you the people to join together and fight this evil called DSTP.”