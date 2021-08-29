Morobe Show Postponed

This was decided during a special general meeting on 23 August, that the show be postponed to next year.

The Morobe Show Society is very careful of their social responsibilities, taking into account that the show would receive a large crowd and this would become a “Super Spreader” of the virus throughout the country.

With the Delta Variant present in the country, the Society saw fit to cancel the show, as the variant would have spread to the broader community if they hosted the event.

The MPAS Committee sought guidance from the National Pandemic Control Centre in Port Moresby who agreed that the show not be staged due to COVID-19, this agreement was made concrete in a letter on 4 August by the Controller.

The hope is that 2022, will see COVID-19 brought under control and the population safeguarded because of the vaccine and that a semblance of normalcy put back into society.

The MPAS Committee said that because the show has been cancelled twice already from 2020-2021, they hope that their major sponsors will remain with them to pull off a great 60th Annual Morobe show expected in October 8th and 9th, 2022.