Morobe Seeks Govt Help

Governor Saonu and his team comprising business, technical and policy officials of the Morobe Provincial Administration met with Deputy Secretary (Policy) of the Department of Prime Minister & National Executive Council, Mr Frank Aisi, in Port Moresby to seek policy and advisory support from the Department to progress and implement the policy.

Mr Aisi urged the technical and policy officers of the Morobe Provincial Government to adhere to and follow established Government processes when submitting project proposals, including doing their due diligence and legal clearance before seeking NEC endorsement.

In response, Governor Saonu said the Morobe Provincial Administration has been working in close consultation with the key departments and agencies to develop the Agriculture and Fisheries in Aviation policy framework, and to ensure its feasibility.

He added that focusing on the Agriculture, Fisheries and Aviation Sectors was vital to realizing the province’s aspirations to create market access for rural farmers and their local produce for export to the domestic and lucrative international markets such as Asia and Europe through a properly coordinated aviation service.

The Governor also stated that in order to ensure successful delivery of the policy, there is a need to improve infrastructure such as roads and rural airstrips nationally, including a proposed cargo terminal Warehouse, at Nadzab International Airport.

“As for the facility, it would serve as a central storage facility for quarantine clearance, food distribution and processing for direct transportation of the agricultural and fisheries produce to international markets. Apart from Morobean farmers, the project would expand to include market access for the farmers in the surrounding areas and the Highlands provinces,” he said.

He added that project must be managed and controlled by an Independent Authority to ensure effective coordination and transparency in terms of managing and administering the project, including ensuring that its annual proceeds go to the Morobe Provincial and the National Government.

Deputy Secretary Aisi said this initiative resonated well with the current Government’s policies to grow the economy but required a consultative and Whole-of-Government approach with the relevant sectors, departments and agencies to ensure its successful delivery.

Furthermore, he urged the Governor and his delegation to submit the project proposal to the Department of National Planning and Monitoring for consideration and funding under the 2022 Public Investment Program (PIP) and Development Budgets respectively.