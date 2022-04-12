Morobe police set for elections

Superintendent Singura said a number of meetings have already been held with stakeholders, and the provincial government will be assisting them to engage 70 PNG Defence Force soldiers from Igam Barracks and 20 Correctional Services officers from Buimo.

The extra personnel will boost the current manpower of 186 officers from the Morobe command.

“These are extra manpower that we need and I thank the provincial government and the Morobe provincial administration for the funding support of K3 million,” stated PPC Singura.

“K1 million will go towards meeting the allowances and logistical support for these extra personnel that have come on board to assist us and provide security for Morobe Province.”

The PPC gave the assurance that they are prepared to conduct the national elections security operations, starting from the issue of writs on April 28th to polling on June 25th and counting on July 9th.