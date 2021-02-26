Morobe PHA yet to acquit funding

Dr Kipas Binga said when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic early last year, the national government gave the MPHA K200,000.

Then towards the end of last year, K4 million was committed to Morobe, where the PHA received K2 million.

“After we’ve used the money – at least 70-80 percent of the money – we were promised that another K2 million will be coming forth after we produce acquittals and so forth,” stated Dr Binga.

“The New Zealand government also gave us money to the tune of K170,000,” he stated.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, in the name of COVID-19, gave K1.9 million.”

Dr Binga said the K1.9 million from the Australian government has been placed in a Health Services Improvement Program (HSIP) Trust Account.

“And from all those monies, New Zealand aid we have used about K54,400 and we are left with about K115,000 of that money.

“For the AusAid, we have used about K1.2 million and so we are left with about K800,000 of that money.”

Apart from tied grants – funding earmarked for a specific purpose – Dr Binga said the Morobe Provincial Government gave K1.5 million, where MPHA received K1 million while K500,000 went to law and order.

“That was the money where we used most of it to recruit about 44 staff for the COVID-19 response, outside of the normal system as the system takes time. We needed manpower and that money enabled us to casually recruit nursing staff, drivers, mortuary personnel, some hygiene personnel and some consumables to help us fit that new COVID hospital that has recently been used.

“We have less than K50,000 left of that money. We need to now make an acquittal and show it to the management and also give a copy to the people who have given us the money and that is the provincial government; the governor’s office and the provincial administration.

“For the New Zealand and Australian aid, a system is already in place where all details are acquitted as soon as the monies are being spent.”

The call from taxpayers is for the MPHA to make available acquittals of COVID-19 spending. Incidents involving the abuse of vehicles, the most recent one being the crashing of a St John ambulance on February 13th, have raised questions on the management of funding, logistics and equipment by the MPHA.

(From left: Dr Lincoln Menda, the Acting Director Curative Health Services of Morobe PHA, and CEO Dr Kipas Binga after a media briefing)