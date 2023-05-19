Morobe participates in UNCPRD workshop

This gathering was organized by World Vision PNG in partnership with the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Morobe Administration under the Community Development Division are responsible for the disability work in the province, this was stated by the Provincial Program Advisor under the Community Development Division, Kiun Kimbing.

“Being a TOT trainer, when I get back to the province as part of the government line agency responsible for program I will facilitate the training and the possibility of conducting training in the province. Not only for the government line agency but also for other stakeholders involved with the program mostly with business houses, church organizations etc. in the province. I will want to see that program rollout in the province.

“I am thankful for World Vision PNG through the support of the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for facilitating the program. With the work of disability it is very important and we want to see people participating in the work of disability because we need to let the general public know the rights of disability persons”. Said Kimbing.

Morobe Province Administration was one of the six-teen participants who joined the workshop under the Real Inclusion in Disability Engagement (RIDE) Project.

Momase Administration also represented the Momase region.