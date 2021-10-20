Morobe officers blamed

Lae MP John Rosso said the K500,000 earmarked for Huonville Primary School was set aside by the governor in 2019.

Rosso outlined that it was the provincial officers in the division of works who failed to ensure a certified builder was contracted to build a quality infrastructure.

“Wok blo mipla ol politisen lo brukim mani na brukim badjet,” said Rosso. (Our job as politicians is to break the budget.)

“It’s the people under us that actually give out the contracts, award the contracts and make sure the contractors do their work.

“We should also say thank you to the governor, he actually gave half-a-million Kina but I blame the people under him who didn’t make certain disla moni go lo wok blo em stret, na ol disla aien sanap nating stap na half-a-million blo ol pikinini go weist nating.

“But this is not the end of it. I will make certain – in my capacity as the Member for Lae – to get to the bottom of wai disla mani go weh na wai kontrekta no pinisim disla samting.”

A K500,000 building contract was awarded by the provincial works division to a former politician’s son in 2019 to build much-needed classrooms for Huonville Primary School.

To date, only iron rods sticking out of a foundation point towards half-hearted attempts at construction.