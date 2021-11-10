Morobe Nurses Continue Protest

The PNG Nurses Association commenced their sit-in protest on Monday, the 8th of November, in frustration over the Government’s lack of commitment to their industrial award for 2021-2023.

In the capital of Morobe, nurses gathered within the premises of the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital and continued the peaceful protest.

Acting president of the Morobe Nurses Association, Siling Awasa, who is also representing her counterparts in Morobe’s rural areas, said the Government signed the award as a legally-binding document to compensate the over 4,000 members of PNGNA accordingly.

“Because of the non-compliance and non-implementation of the award in full, we’re actually here to show support, through our union, to get these allowances paid to our nurses,” she stated.

“We’re the heartbeat of the health system. We have been working so hard through the pandemic – since last year – and we just want the government and the line agencies to come forward and support us and implement the award in full for the nurses so that we can go back to work.”

Nurse Awasa said they have protested for two full days but are yet to get a positive response from the Government.

“We’re not really sure if the government is there and listening to what we are saying.

“You know, our coming out here has already affected service delivery, especially patient care. But then, we as human beings also need the Government to listen to us and give what belongs to us.”

The Morobe branch is in close communication with their executives in the nation’s capital, and stand ready to take the next step if need be.