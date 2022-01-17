Morobe leaders urged to tackle PMV issues

Route 4 PMV Association chairman, Kopen Vaibang, questioned why the province’s mandated leaders are turning a blind eye to the daily struggles of public transportation.

“Where is the leadership of this province?

“Mi kolim Tutumang blo Morobe, PEC blo Morobe na honourable Ginson Saonu, mi kol lo em lo lukluk na adresim displa issue. Issue blo transport ino nau nau. (I call on Morobe’s Tutumang, provincial executive council and honourable Ginson Saoun, please address this issue.)

“Wai not yumi ronim olsem lo Cairns o Townsville na ol disla kain ol transport system weh yumi karim kam na adoptim na ronim lo Lae city. (Why not emulate the public transport system of Cairns or Townsville?)

“Na yumi bai do away with ol displa ol liklik unroadworthy buses nau bai ol disla kain ol problem bai stat lo go daun. (With that adopted system, we can do away with the unroadworthy buses and all those issues will slowly go down.)

“Lae local level government em bai papa blo disla bisnis na ol bai ronim; revenue blo ol. Ol wok tok pait lo mani stap ya, em ya, revenue stap ya. Yu wok na kisim revenue. (The Lae City Authority can head this business venture and make revenue in the process.)

“I gat wei i stap. Yumi nidim ol lidas lo think! And have vision.” (There are many options available. We need leaders who can think! And have vision.)