Morobe launches immunisation campaign

Parents are encouraged to bring their children – from 0 to 5 years – to the nearest clinic to protect them from vaccine preventable diseases.

Sr Patricia Mitiel-Gahanao looks after Family Health Services in the province, which immunisation also falls under.

She described this supplementary immunisation activity as a “preventative campaign” to boost the low coverage rate in the country.

“We want all our children, 0 months to 5 years, to receive two drops of polio vaccine, and 6 months to 5 years to receive the measles-rubella injection and Vitamin A capsules.

“Today is the launch of this supplementary immunisation activity and all the districts will be starting this week.

“Some are doing their advocacy, social mobilisation while others, like Lae District, Wampar and other health facilities, are giving the vaccination starting today.”

The immunisation campaign will run for 20 days, with the aim of raising the present immunisation coverage from below 50 percent to 95 percent.

Sr Mitiel-Gahanao stressed that this is not COVID-19 vaccine.

“Nau sut na marasin mipla givim, em i no COVID sut, Nogat. Plis, harim gut. Displa no COVID sut.

“COVID sut ol i givim lo 18pla krismas na go antap. Na displa mipla givim lo 0 mun go 5 yia. Em ol tambu sut we ol mamapapa blo mipla bifo ol kisim mipla go lo kisim displa tambu sut.”