Morobe governor looks at gravel mining

The project will be initiated by Morobe Minerals Holdings – the umbrella company of Morobe Alluvial Mining Limited – in partnership with the Kamkipuc Clan of Yanga Village in the Ahi Rural Local Level Government.

The concept, if followed through, will cover the interested clans of Yanga and Sipaia, and will allow Morobe Minerals Holdings to venture into extracting gravel from the banks of Busu River.

The Morobe Provincial Government proposed that the gravel will then be used for various development projects, including road construction, river and sea walls, bridges and buildings.

Governor Saonu, who embraced the initial discussion and awareness at Yanga Village on Sunday 23rd January, urged the people to settle all outstanding issues before partnering with MPG.

He believes the project will create employment and generate internal revenue.

“The Triple 1 Policy of my Government (1 Kina, 1 Person, 1 Day) and OPPI Policy (Ownership, Partnership, Participation & Investment) is a simple economic policy for Morobe Province that will now be realised through the project for the next generation of Morobeans,” he stated.

Morobe Minerals Holdings Group CEO, Brigitta Pondros, explained the partnership will be on a fifty-fifty (50 percent-50 percent) basis and direct revenue to all landowners and their respective families.

Pondros urged swift discussions and partnership arrangements will be done before setting towards the Mineral Resources Authority for a mining lease later on.

The MPG said this project is also open to all other clans of Ahi who wish to venture into a similar project.