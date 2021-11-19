Morobe Electoral Roll Update

A convoy of vehicles went around Lae city, advising residents to prepare for next week’s exercise.

In partnership with the Morobe Provincial Administration and the Lae District Administration, Morobe’s election manager, Simon Soheke, said the awareness signals the beginning of the electoral roll update in the province.

For Lae district, the first phase of roll display and amendments will start on Monday, the 22nd of November, and will end on Sunday, the 28th of November.

The roll update will be conducted at each of the respective wards, where PNGEC appointed officers will be there to facilitate the process.

“So far we have conducted LLG coordinators’ training for four districts; Lae included, Markham, Nawaeb and Huon,” stated Soheke.

“The remaining five are yet to be done but hopefully, before Christmas we should conduct the training.

“What we are doing now is, to do an actual request for people who are not on the roll and after that, the second phase we will get the forms and do the actual enrolment.”

The public is encouraged to keep a look out for notices of when the update exercise will commence for their district, and to not hesitate to reach out to their LLG offices, or PNG Electoral Commission Morobe, for more information.