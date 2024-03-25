Morobe citizenship applications heard

Since the swearing-in of its new members in November 2023, the Citizenship Advisory Committee has held four meetings so far, and has deliberated on over 80 applications from the National Capital District and Morobe.

“The role of the Citizenship Advisory Committee, or CAC, is to provide advice and recommendation on the citizenship application as well as citizen matters to the Minister responsible, which is the Immigration Minister, John Rosso,” said CAC Chairman and Wau-Waria MP Marsh Narewec.

“The recommendation and advice that the committee provides to the Minister is in accordance with the constitutional and legislative requirements of each citizenship category and pathway.

“Due to the past delays in CAC hearings, the backload of citizenship applications with the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority increased to over 600 applications by November last year.”

Of the 26 applications that were heard on Thursday, five of them were from West Papuans residing in Morobe, while most were from individuals who have long term business and investments in the province.

“Most of the applicants have invested a lot in the province and country and have been waiting several years since lodging their citizenship applications,” Narewec continued.

“It is also pleasing to note that despite the negative publicity in relation to the issues our country is facing, foreigners are still interested to become citizens of this country.”

The CAC is made up of four permanent members; Chairman Marsh Narewec, who is also the Wau-Waria Member, his deputy and Sumkar Open MP, Alexander Orme, and two ex-officio members; Secretary for the Department of Justice and Attorney General, Dr Eric Kwa, and the Chief Migration Officer (CMO). Currently, the interim CMO is Wellington Navasivu, who has been appointed to take up the post left vacant after the resignation of former CMO, Stanis Hulahau, on the 30th of January.