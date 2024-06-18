Morobe census behind schedule

This is due to the delay of funding and materials needed to begin the country’s fifth census.

Starting from June 17th, National Statistician, John Igitoi, said citizens should expect field officers or interviewers to visit their wards or villages, signalling the beginning of the country’s fifth census.

However, for Morobe Province, that is not the case as trainers are currently conducting tier 3 trainings for data collectors. Tier 2 training involved the training of trainers, which was completed a few weeks ago.

Provincial census coordinator for Morobe Urban, Waina Orama, is in charge of 5 of the 10 districts of Morobe. The districts are Lae, Markham, Huon Gulf, Nawaeb and Bulolo.

“Bulolo district has gone ahead to do their training,” he told Lae media. “The LLGs in Bulolo, that’s including Watut, Wau-Bulolo Urban, Mumeng and Buang. The district has given them some grants to go ahead with their training. They haven’t completed because our Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) materials, including the tablets and manuals, have not arrived yet. That’s why the training is still pending.

“The manuals have arrived; the tablets should be arriving today. I think there’s a chartered flight that should be arriving today and they should continue and complete the training.”

Ahi Rural and Salamaua Rural have started training on Monday, June 17th, while other LLGs are expected to start on Wednesday, June 19th.

Orama said the Computer Assisted Personal Interview manuals arrived on the afternoon of June 17th – the date when census enumeration was supposed to start.

“The training, training of trainers (ToT), started 2 weeks ago; there was a 10-day ToT, which we successfully completed. Straight after the ToT, we were supposed to proceed into the LLG tier 3 training but we haven’t done that because the materials needed to conduct the tier 3 training – and also the finance needed to send the trainers back to their respective LLGs to conduct the training – did not eventuate because things were not there.”

Orama said they hope to complete the tier 3 training by this weekend and start with enumeration, or counting next week.