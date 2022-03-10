Morobe budget worth over K595m

Presenting the 2022 budget at Tutumang Haus was Governor Ginson Saonu, who said the budget was made up of over K374 million from national grants and more than K220 million from internal revenue.
Saonu said 67 percent of the internal revenue comes from the Goods and Services Tax. “The revenue sources speak volumes that we have to be smarter and take further steps to improve other revenue streams,” he stated.
“We should not depend on GST alone but increase other revenue areas and invest in other unconventional revenue sources to increase our internal revenue.”
From the estimated expenditure, over K67 million was given to MPG intervention, over K37 million was awarded to the corporate sector and K23 million was allocated to the government administration, while the smallest slice, worth K2.3 million, was allocated to LLG administration grants.
Of the major development and intervention projects, the provincial government allocated over K12 million to the MPG tuition fee subsidy, K10 million to the Gerson-Solulu scholarship, over K5 million to the Heldsbach teacher training scholarship, K5 million to Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd, K3 million to assist with the national elections as well as K3 million for the Morobe Provincial Health Authority grant and K2 million for a footbridge at Markham district’s Onga-Waffa Rural LLG.
Saonu said the 2022 Morobe Provincial Government budget demonstrates their will and determination to “radically impact rural communities and deliver outcomes”.
The table below includes some of the major development projects and interventions that the MPG is delivering:
|
Program/project
|
Amount
|
LLG capacity building grants (K700,000 x 33 LLGs)
|
K23,100,000
|
National election
|
K3,000,000
|
Ward development grants
|
K2,825,000
|
Ward recorders’ quarterly allowances
|
K453,600
|
Police reservist training
|
K3,000,000
|
NBC Radio
|
K500,000
|
Seasonal workers program
|
K700,000
|
Wafi-Golpu project development forum
|
K500,000
|
Wafi-Golpu LOA business development
|
K300,000
|
National Gas Corporation 50 percent share purchase
|
K500,000
|
Javani land development
|
K300,000
|
Markham Valley oil palm project
|
K500,000
|
MPG business arm financial investment grant
|
K2,000,000
|
Wafi-Golpu special support grant
|
K1,000,000
|
SME
|
K1,000,000
|
Agriculture and fisheries in aviation
|
K600,000
|
Coffee rehabilitation program
|
K700,000
|
Cocoa rehabilitation program
|
K700,000
|
Morobe content plan economic impact projects
|
K500,000
|
Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd investment
|
K5,000,000
|
Kundu Capital Ltd investment
|
K2,000,000
|
Agri Assurance Ltd investment
|
K2,000,000
|
Morobe economic bureau establishments
|
K200,000
|
Property purchase
|
K2,000,000
|
Wagang fish port investment
|
K900,000
|
Fisheries development grant
|
K1,000,000
|
Mamabogeba oil and gas project
|
K300,000
|
Wawin SG2 agriculture development park investment
|
K500,000
|
Lae old airport container depot investment
|
K626,700
|
Markham Valley Special Economic Zone
|
K600,000
|
Mainland Holdings shares
|
K500,000
|
Morobe Provincial Tourism Bureau
|
K300,000
|
Provincial road emergency works
|
K500,000
|
Provincial economic highways feasibility studies
|
K500,000
|
Bonga bridge maintenance
|
K1,000,000
|
Morobe public servants housing scheme
|
K1,000,000
|
Government land purchase
|
K500,000
|
Concordia-Tsewi road feasibility study
|
K250,000
|
MPG power feasibility study
|
K300,000
|
Inter-provincial border development
|
K600,000
|
Land taskforce program
|
K500,000
|
ILG registration
|
K500,000
|
Markham Onga-Waffa footbridge
|
K2,000,000
|
Havi (Kote) hydro and water supply
|
K500,000
|
Lae-Nadzab urban development zone planning
|
K300,000
|
Regional and LLG service centre planning
|
K500,000
|
Masayan Moat memorial classroom
|
K500,000
|
Wantoat-Teptep road
|
K600,000
|
Saonu High School
|
K500,000
|
Wantoat Station mini hydro
|
K600,000
|
Health – medevac and others
|
K1,000,000
|
Morobe Provincial Health Authority grant
|
K3,000,000
|
Morobe sports foundation
|
K500,000
|
Provincial law and order
|
K1,000,000
|
Church partnership program
|
K1,000,000
|
Early childhood education reform program
|
K500,000
|
Various school infrastructure
|
K1,000,000
|
Zero dropout program
|
K500,000
|
Gerson-Solulu scholarship
|
K10,000,000
|
Education – elementary and adult literacy
|
K500,000
|
Healthy village, smart community and good governance
|
K500,000
|
MPG tuition fee subsidy (Grades 9-12 and TVET)
|
K12,275,000
|
PNG education institute tuition fees
|
K1,000,000
|
Heldsbach teacher training scholarship
|
K5,130,000
|
Morobe Women’s Federation for Peace
|
K500,000
|
Lae School of Nursing hall
|
K700,000
|
Polac Lutheran Church historical place
|
K500,000
|
Salamaua administration historical place
|
K500,000
|
Bulolo Care Centre resettlement
|
K604,900
|
Provincial youth council establishment
|
K600,000
|
Provincial women’s council establishment
|
K500,000