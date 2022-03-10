Morobe budget worth over K595m

Presenting the 2022 budget at Tutumang Haus was Governor Ginson Saonu, who said the budget was made up of over K374 million from national grants and more than K220 million from internal revenue.

Saonu said 67 percent of the internal revenue comes from the Goods and Services Tax. “The revenue sources speak volumes that we have to be smarter and take further steps to improve other revenue streams,” he stated.

“We should not depend on GST alone but increase other revenue areas and invest in other unconventional revenue sources to increase our internal revenue.”

From the estimated expenditure, over K67 million was given to MPG intervention, over K37 million was awarded to the corporate sector and K23 million was allocated to the government administration, while the smallest slice, worth K2.3 million, was allocated to LLG administration grants.

Of the major development and intervention projects, the provincial government allocated over K12 million to the MPG tuition fee subsidy, K10 million to the Gerson-Solulu scholarship, over K5 million to the Heldsbach teacher training scholarship, K5 million to Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd, K3 million to assist with the national elections as well as K3 million for the Morobe Provincial Health Authority grant and K2 million for a footbridge at Markham district’s Onga-Waffa Rural LLG.

Saonu said the 2022 Morobe Provincial Government budget demonstrates their will and determination to “radically impact rural communities and deliver outcomes”.

The table below includes some of the major development projects and interventions that the MPG is delivering: