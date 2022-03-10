 

Morobe budget worth over K595m

BY: Carmella Gware
14:17, March 10, 2022
31 reads

The Morobe Provincial Government yesterday passed its 2022 budget of over K595 million.

Presenting the 2022 budget at Tutumang Haus was Governor Ginson Saonu, who said the budget was made up of over K374 million from national grants and more than K220 million from internal revenue.

Saonu said 67 percent of the internal revenue comes from the Goods and Services Tax. “The revenue sources speak volumes that we have to be smarter and take further steps to improve other revenue streams,” he stated.

“We should not depend on GST alone but increase other revenue areas and invest in other unconventional revenue sources to increase our internal revenue.”

From the estimated expenditure, over K67 million was given to MPG intervention, over K37 million was awarded to the corporate sector and K23 million was allocated to the government administration, while the smallest slice, worth K2.3 million, was allocated to LLG administration grants.

Of the major development and intervention projects, the provincial government allocated over K12 million to the MPG tuition fee subsidy, K10 million to the Gerson-Solulu scholarship, over K5 million to the Heldsbach teacher training scholarship, K5 million to Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd, K3 million to assist with the national elections as well as K3 million for the Morobe Provincial Health Authority grant and K2 million for a footbridge at Markham district’s Onga-Waffa Rural LLG.

Saonu said the 2022 Morobe Provincial Government budget demonstrates their will and determination to “radically impact rural communities and deliver outcomes”.

The table below includes some of the major development projects and interventions that the MPG is delivering:

 

Program/project

Amount

LLG capacity building grants (K700,000 x 33 LLGs)

K23,100,000

National election

K3,000,000

Ward development grants

K2,825,000

Ward recorders’ quarterly allowances

K453,600

Police reservist training

K3,000,000

NBC Radio

K500,000

Seasonal workers program

K700,000

Wafi-Golpu project development forum

K500,000

Wafi-Golpu LOA business development

K300,000

National Gas Corporation 50 percent share purchase

K500,000

Javani land development

K300,000

Markham Valley oil palm project

K500,000

MPG business arm financial investment grant

K2,000,000

Wafi-Golpu special support grant

K1,000,000

SME

K1,000,000

Agriculture and fisheries in aviation

K600,000

Coffee rehabilitation program

K700,000

Cocoa rehabilitation program

K700,000

Morobe content plan economic impact projects

K500,000

Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd investment

K5,000,000

Kundu Capital Ltd investment

K2,000,000

Agri Assurance Ltd investment

K2,000,000

Morobe economic bureau establishments

K200,000

Property purchase

K2,000,000

Wagang fish port investment

K900,000

Fisheries development grant

K1,000,000

Mamabogeba oil and gas project

K300,000

Wawin SG2 agriculture development park investment

K500,000

Lae old airport container depot investment

K626,700

Markham Valley Special Economic Zone

K600,000

Mainland Holdings shares

K500,000

Morobe Provincial Tourism Bureau

K300,000

Provincial road emergency works

K500,000

Provincial economic highways feasibility studies

K500,000

Bonga bridge maintenance

K1,000,000

Morobe public servants housing scheme

K1,000,000

Government land purchase

K500,000

Concordia-Tsewi road feasibility study

K250,000

MPG power feasibility study

K300,000

Inter-provincial border development

K600,000

Land taskforce program

K500,000

ILG registration

K500,000

Markham Onga-Waffa footbridge

K2,000,000

Havi (Kote) hydro and water supply

K500,000

Lae-Nadzab urban development zone planning

K300,000

Regional and LLG service centre planning

K500,000

Masayan Moat memorial classroom

K500,000

Wantoat-Teptep road

K600,000

Saonu High School

K500,000

Wantoat Station mini hydro

K600,000

Health – medevac and others

K1,000,000

Morobe Provincial Health Authority grant

K3,000,000

Morobe sports foundation

K500,000

Provincial law and order

K1,000,000

Church partnership program

K1,000,000

Early childhood education reform program

K500,000

Various school infrastructure

K1,000,000

Zero dropout program

K500,000

Gerson-Solulu scholarship

K10,000,000

Education – elementary and adult literacy

K500,000

Healthy village, smart community and good governance

K500,000

MPG tuition fee subsidy (Grades 9-12 and TVET)

K12,275,000

PNG education institute tuition fees

K1,000,000

Heldsbach teacher training scholarship

K5,130,000

Morobe Women’s Federation for Peace

K500,000

Lae School of Nursing hall

K700,000

Polac Lutheran Church historical place

K500,000

Salamaua administration historical place

K500,000

Bulolo Care Centre resettlement

K604,900

Provincial youth council establishment

K600,000

Provincial women’s council establishment

K500,000

 

Tags: 
Morobe Provincial Government
2022 Budget
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 31 reads