Morobe’s public servants to resume next week

This was the directive from the provincial administrator, Max Bruten.

He believes normalcy will be restored by next week, hence the provincial government divisions can resume operation.

“I’ve given Friday off, they can stay at home and wait for the situation to go back to normal,” Bruten said.

Bruten further commended the Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services for restoring order in the city.

He acknowledged that opportunists were stopped in their tracks yesterday morning when joint security forces, aided by private security firms, pushed back after verbally warning them to disperse and return home.

Opportunists from the miles area and nearby settlements converged at Eriku and attempted to break into shops, only to be stopped by the disciplined forces.

Several shops around Lae suffered damages but had their goods intact, with the Assistant Commissioner of Police – Northern Command, Peter Guinness, saying not one shop in Lae was looted.