Morobe’s PA stresses on road links

Morobe’s Provincial Administrator, Max Brutan, made this statement during the recent launching of Menyamya's 5-year plan and new projects.

“Morobe is the biggest province and has its own enormous challenges,” Brutan said.

“We cannot solve Morobe’s problems overnight but having traveled along the roads into Menyamya, my heart broke when I saw the condition of the roads and the way our people live.

“Menyamya is one of the top coffee producing districts in the country. As for me, the administrative head, I see that we cannot talk SME in Menyamya, in Kabwum, in other parts of Morobe where roads are not connected.

“We must connect the districts by road.”

Brutan emphasised that economic growth is only possible for rural Papua New Guinea if the wards and districts have good road connections.

He further outlined that during his term, he will travel the length and breadth of Morobe to see how the provincial administration can support its people.