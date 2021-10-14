Morobe’s new Grade 8 exam measure

Morobe provincial education advisor, Keith Tangui, said this is to create space for the students who will be sitting for their exams starting on the 25th of October.

“Students will use all the classrooms to sit separate from each other,” he explained.

“That’s already been endorsed.”

Tangui said this measure aligns with the new normal protocol of social distancing, as well as ensures that the Grade Eight students are not disturbed by those in the lower grades.

“After all of that, the students will go back to school, finish off the academic year and close up on the 10th of December,” he clarified.

Tangui stressed that the provincial education department is observing the niupela pasin, adding teachers can only visit the main office on Tuesdays and Thursdays to sort out matters.