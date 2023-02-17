Morobe’s GTFS insufficient

In yesterday’s head teachers and principals’ conference, the heads of schools expressed that the amount was insufficient, when distributed among Morobe’s 1,427 schools.

“We find that the amount that has been paid for this quarter is quite insufficient and with the rising prices of goods in the stores, especially our boarding schools, and the stationery for our schools to use, fuel cost to generators are very expensive to run at this time,” said Morobe’s education program advisor, Keith Tangui.

“The principals are also very concerned and we are taking those notes and we will respond to them in due course.”

Chair of the provincial education board, Bob Aaron, shared similar sentiments, and outlined that the amount received per school was unrealistic.

“When you look at a school in the city like Bumayong Secondary School, where you have 1,650 students. GTFS last year for the term was K235,000. Divide this by this number of students, you will come up with over K142 per year.

“You divide that by 10 weeks – which is a term – it’s about K14.20. Look at that in terms of a week, it’s about K2.40 so what do you do with K2.40 when you have a boarding student?

“You talk about curriculum materials, you talk about operational costs, utility costs; that adds up to nothing.

“So when we look at this subsidy that is coming from the government, basically, it cannot sustain the school. And we feel sorry for our headmasters.”

Aaron outlined that Morobe has the highest number of schools in the country; over 362 primary schools, more than 10,000 teachers and 30 high and secondary schools.

He expressed the PEB’s concern and appealed to the 11 political leaders in the province to use their K2 million to subsidise their schools in their respective districts, saying it would greatly alleviate the situation.

“It’s a responsibility that does not lie on the shoulders of the education board but it goes down to the parents as well as the members of parliament. Everyone should have that responsibility to educate our children.”