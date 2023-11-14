Morobe’s champion bull

He believes we have the potential, as he himself has 10 cattle heads that were bred through artificial insemination on his Muamu Farm in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe Province.

Vanchum is a regular at the Morobe Show.

He won the ‘champion bull’ award last year, and managed to defend his title this year through his four-and-a-half-year-old Brahman bull, Bamsy.

“Wok blo mi, taim mi stap lo ples, em mi wok lo intrest olgeta lo bulmakau, lo lukautim,” he stated. (I am passionate about cattle farming.)

“Mi wanpla fama. Ol lain lo Australia ol bin treinim mi lo sait blo livestock way back lo 1969 na kam. So far, mi gat 38 yia ekspiriens.” (I am a farmer. I was trained in Australia back in 1969 on livestock farming. So far, I have 38 years of experience in the industry.)

Vanchum started his own cattle project – called MEF Cattle Project – in 2016 – and that was when he started winning awards in the ‘livestock exhibit’ in the Morobe Show.

“I won those champion ribbons until 2019-2021, when we had the COVID-19 lockdown. Last year, 2022 I won the ‘champion bull’ ribbon and I have defended it this year, in this diamond jubilee of the show.”

He started the Muamu Farm on his own, and has been training his family members in livestock farming.

He is calling on responsible agencies to support local farmers like him, who, in turn, can contribute to growing the livestock industry in PNG.

“The government of the day needs to look at us because agriculture is the backbone of our country.”