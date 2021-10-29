Mori Is Special Envoy to COP26

In an official letter to Minister Mori, PM Marape announced the appointment stating that due to the escalating issues of COVID-19 throughout the country, he wouldn’t be attending the COP26 in Glasgow.

COP26 is an annual UN climate change conference and the summit will be attended by the countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change– a treaty that came into force in 1994.

“With the surge of COVID-19 nationwide, which requires my leadership, I am appointing you as my special envoy to COP26, to present Papua New Guinea’s country statement to the world, regarding our ongoing challenges we are faced with, in terms of climate change,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said a formal Instrument of Full Powers is being prepared for Minister Mori to attend the Leaders Summit and other related meetings.

“I have confidence in your leadership in pursuing and progressing Papua New Guinea’s position, interest and support to the global community to ramp up ambitions and endorse the Paris Rulebook to meet emission reduction targets to save our planet,” the Prime Minster said.

Minister Mori and his delegation arrive in Glasgow this week in preparation for the COP26 Leaders Summit.