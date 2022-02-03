Mori raises alarm

At a recent media conference in Port Moresby, Minister Mori advocated for the oceans in the region, explaining that oceans are becoming more acidic. He explained that due to human-driven increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, there is more carbon dioxide dissolving into the ocean. The ocean’s average hydrogen power is around 8.1, but as the ocean continues to absorb more carbon dioxide, the hydrogen level decreases and the ocean becomes more acidic.

“We have a major problem, not only have we got the sea waves that are hitting our coast lines and washing away our coast lines, but also our oceans are becoming acidic,” said Minister Mori.

Once ocean acid reduces the amount of carbonate (a key building block in seawater), it makes it more difficult for marine organisms, such as coral and some plankton, to form their shells and skeletons. Existing shells may begin to dissolve.

Minister Mori, assisted by British High Commissioner Keith Scott, have arranged a meeting with fellow climate change advocate Lord Goldsmith, who also has a keen interest in the protection of the region’s oceans.

“We now are moving now. I have assembled a team who will now, as part of the way forward, start work on the elementary framework, to set up this trust which will now evolve with our representative Ernst & Young.”

As part of an exercise already set in motion by the department, the recently formed Special Secretariat led by newly appointed Special Envoy, Ruel Yamuna, will be able to address the situation and monitor going forward.

Minister Mori said in the coming months, the office of Environment, Conservation and Climate Change will be liaising with the British High Commission to deduct the type of technology and equipment to import for this important mission. He emphasized the importance of the mission, stating that the reefs are dying, and that is a threat to the marine ecosystem that many people depend on for food.

In support of the efforts of the department and Minister Mori, British High Commissioner, Keith Scott offered assurances of support from the British Government in assisting Papua New Guinea to tackle the giant that is climate change.

High Commissioner Scott highlighted that the United Kingdom retains presidency of the COP process until COP27 at the end of this year in Egypt, emphasizing therefore, that the UK still has a significant role in motivating the international community to help PNG and other countries tackle the climate crisis.

The High Commissioner commended Minister Mori and the PNG delegation who went to Glasgow, for the impact they made, not just in the formal negotiations, but also in the interactions outside the room.

“Some of the agreements that you set out just now are indicative of that. I think it’s important to stress, the Minister is one of very few delegations who went to London first to do some proprietary work with Ernest & Young, with Swire and with our Minister, Lord Goldsmith and as a result of that, Lord Goldsmith is very keen to help PNG and the oceans fields and also in forest.

“I do congratulate the PNG delegation for a very successful conference.”

“The challenge as the minister set out, is to turn that success on paper to a success on the ground.”

Present also at the press conference, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, advocated for the people of Bougainville, and the world’s first climate refugees – the people of the Carteret Islands.

“I congratulate the team for finally now coming together and putting together, the Secretariat as a arm of your department that can truly now start to solicit the much needed funds and support, financial funds and support that we need right in the, actually in the rural areas of our country which is being affected.

“For me the success will be the reality that I will go back within the next couple of days to speak to our people about what our government and the global community is doing together. So the successful for me has not yet happened, you’ve just put in mechanisms to actually contextualize what we all have been advocating for, so I will measure that in the next few months,” concluded Tsiamalili Jnr.