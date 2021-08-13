Mori: Probe illegal logging operations

Mori was responding to questions from Oro Governor, Gary Juffa on an illegal logging in Oro Province.

Governor Juffa explained that even though, the company was given a suspension notice from the Managing Director of Forestry, and they ignored the directives and continued operations.

“How can it be that companies from other countries come into our country and completely ignore our laws and do what they want.

“Why is the relevant departmental heads are not acting to protect and prevent the rights of our people?” Juffa asked.

Juffa also added that the company fraudulently forged license permits and starts operations in Oro.

Mori in response said he will get to the bottom of it and remove such companies operating in PNG.