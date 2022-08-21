Moresby South Committee Sworn-in

The twelve members are:

Chairman - Justin Tkatchenko, MP Motu-Koita Representative - William Skate Jr Motu-Koita Representative - Mal Udia Business Representative - Geelong Auma Women’s Representative - Rose Hagua Women’s Representative - Eri Pesto Youth Representative - Charlie White Youth Representative - Peter Kelvin Settlement Representative - Thomas Robinson Settlement Representative - Patrick Gelua Settlement Representative - Steven Wak Church Representative - Pastor Aaron Yanimo

The committee members will serve on the committee for a five-year term. On Friday, they each made declarations of loyalty and of office. Magistrate Paul Nii facilitated the swearing-in ceremony.

MP Tkatchenko highlighted the work of the committee and the significance of the role of each members.

“These people that have been selected are leaders in their own right, in their communities. They are also there to show their communities that they are there to assist them in many different ways as possible. To also uplift and work and enhance the work that we have done over the last ten years and will continue to do so in the next five years,” said the MP.

The committee’s main responsibilities include vetting applications for programs, activities and infrastructure programs received from the communities they serve, to meet their needs.