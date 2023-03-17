More work needed in digital space

However, one key challenge is the adoption of cloud technology due to misunderstandings and concerns over encryption, data privacy, data protection, and cyber security standards.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host an immersive one-day training workshop to overcome adoption challenges and encourage leadership participation to key government agencies.

Ideas and insights were shared on how cloud technology provides the opportunity to revolutionize businesses in the ever-changing security and ICT landscape by participants.

They agreed that shifting to the cloud offers numerous benefits over traditional on-premises infrastructure, including the ability to launch critical infrastructure quickly, at a low cost, with minimum resources, and compliance with industry standards and global regulations.

DICT is considering to have more workshops to include wider stakeholders from central agencies to provincial levels to help the government achieve its Digital Transformation aspirations.