More Women Take NRI Course

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the PNG NRI campus in Port Moresby on Thursday, PNG NRI’s Acting Director Dr Osborne Sanida said it was good to see more females rising in the public and private sectors.

“There are more females registered, which is good for advancing equal opportunity for all,” Dr Sanida said.

The course was first offered in May, where 31 students attended and graduated with certificates after one week of intensive study.

“We received positive feedback after the first course, which also contributed to us deciding to run the course again,” Dr Sanida told the participants.

He said in this course, they would learn the key aspects of research methods ranging from research ethics, research design, sampling techniques, data collection, data processing and analysis, and report writing.

In addressing the course participants, Dr Sanida said: “Your decision to apply and be considered for this course is evidence of your quest to learn more about research and the important role it plays in generating information for good decision-making, in particular, during this challenging COVID-19 times.”

“I hope that you finish with a much broader appreciation and knowledge of research methods and that, the concepts you learn will help you do good research for whatever area you may be engaged in.”

Dr Sanida also thanked the Pandemic Controller, David Manning for his approval for PNG NRI to host more than 10 participants. He urged the participants to always adhere to the Niupela Pasin measures.

Course coordinator, Associate Prof. Eugene Ezebilo, who is also the Deputy Director for Research at PNG NRI, congratulated the participants for being selected to take up the course.

He said PNG NRI, as a think-tank, promotes evidence-based policies through research and advocacy and the Institute is pleased to offer such courses.

He also thanked the PNG NRI Management for the opportunity to run the course as well as the lecturers, who are PNG NRI’s researchers.

The participants consist of officers from both government and private sectors, in which some of them travelled in from other provinces.