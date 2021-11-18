More Ways to Win With Digicel

It means everyone can be a winner this Christmas with Digicel.

The telecommunications company is leveraging all of its apps, products and services to reward customers simply for being part of the Digicel family.

The MyDigicel app will serve as the go-to place for all things prize related.

Taking engagement to the next level, Digicel says the more customers use Digicel’s suite of digital apps (BiP, D’Music, GoLoud, Loop, PlayGo and Billo), the more chances they get to win prizes this Christmas.

In keeping with its promise of more ways to win, customers can also be entered into the prize pool simply by buying a WoWi 4G LTE Extreme Smartphone, topping up K5 or more, activating a 1TOK Prime Bundle, Shaking to WIN in the My Digicel app or by using any of Digicel’s three digital apps daily.

Through these ways, customers can win weekly prizes of K1,000 cash, Smartphones, Water Tanks and Gensets. Digicel customers will also get a chance at winning one of three Grand Prizes of K20,000, K30,000 or K50,0000.

Lorna McPherson, Senior Vice President of Digicel PNG said this Christmas, said they are excited to offer their customers more ways to win, and to make switching to Digicel worthwhile for non-customers.

“Most of our apps are available to anyone, regardless of the network they’re on, but of course we make it worth their while if they’re with Digicel. From our Digicel 1TOK Prime Bundles which gives dedicated free1GB data daily for each of our digital apps, to the countless prizes on offer, this Christmas customers can win more with Digicel.”

McPherson added that Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones.

“Whether that’s having a Christmas movie night with PlayGo, or rocking around the Christmas tree listening to a holiday playlist on D’Music or podcast on GoLoud, this season, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“At Digicel, we’re all about keeping people connected to the people and things they love the most. We know the last two years have been difficult, so this holiday season, we’re looking to celebrate safely with friends and family. Chat more with loved ones on BiP, share more memories with them on Billo and read more on Loop to keep up to date with what is happening this festive season,” she said.

“We’re giving you more ways to win this Christmas, so stream more, watch more, listen more, talk more, read more, share more and store more on Digicel’s apps, so that you have a chance to win big this Christmas.”

For more details on how to win big with Digicel this Christmas, visit the website at: https://www.digicelgroup.com/pg/en/offers2.html