More Support for Soroptimist International POM

SI POM, part of the South-East Asia Pacific Federation, has been dedicated to empowering women and girls in Papua New Guinea through various charitable activities since its establishment. The organization aims to provide opportunities for women to achieve their potential and contribute to strong, peaceful communities.

The event attracted individuals and corporate entities from the business community, promising a night of old Hollywood glamour with international entertainment, exquisite food, and special dance performances.

The highlight of the evening was the auction, where generous bids were made for a variety of artworks and experiences. Gazellah Brudah's "Im Every Woman" piece fetched K11,500, purchased by Jelta Wong, Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources.

Additionally, Tom Deko's acrylic painting and Gigma Kundun's Metal Sculptor and Paint art were sold for K7,000 and K14,000, respectively. The Ranuguri artwork and Aleta Fae's "RockPool Reverie" received bids of K14,000 and an impressive K26,000, respectively, making it the highest bid of the night.

Moreover, the Airways Hotel contributed a gift certificate for a weekend getaway in the presidential suite, which was auctioned for K6000.

The proceeds from the auction and the event will contribute to the construction of the Training and Resource Centre at Kennedy Estate, 8 Mile. The proposed centre aims to provide vocational skills training to women and girls, enabling them to secure formal employment and contribute to their community's development.

With K1.2 million raised so far out of the total estimated cost of K3 million, SI POM remains committed to realizing its vision of creating opportunities for women and girls in Port Moresby and beyond.

The land has been allocated, and building plans are awaiting approval from the building board, marking significant progress toward the construction of the centre.