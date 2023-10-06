More support needed to address violence

Chairman Powes Parkop presented the report highlighting the alarming rates of gender-based violence (GBV) and sorcery accusation related violence across the country.

The Report is based on the public hearings held by the Committee in May and July 2023.

At the hearings, the National Department of Health shared their health information data on people presenting for health services due to violence and stated: “This is only the ‘tip of the iceberg’; a catastrophic human rights violation alarming for a country not at war.”

NDOH advised that, if not addressed, cases of violence could exceed more than 100,000 within only a few years, stressing already over-burdened health services and overloading the justice system.

In Parliament today, Parkop stressed that promoting women’s rights is a central value of the nation and is critical to reducing rates of violence, stating that the Constitution aims to ensure that women can meaningfully participate in the development of our country.

“It envisions a society where women can engage without fear and seize every opportunity to exercise and fully enjoy their constitutional rights. This vision stands as a testament to our national commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, which is integral to the future of our nation.”

The Committee’s report focused not only on GBV and SARV, but also reviewed the current state of the institutions and policies responsible for driving the national GEWE agenda.

The Report underscores the need for structural changes at the highest levels to address the issues it identified.

These reforms include:

Strengthening the institutions responsible for driving the gender equality agenda and addressing GBV, and fixing the moribund Department for Community Development and Religion

Urgently addressing workforce shortages across the country, in particular by employing more health staff and police officers

Providing substantially more funding to civil society organisations to provide GBV and SARV crisis support services; and

Investing heavily in violence prevention programmes to build a culture of zero tolerance for violence, especially amongst young people.

The Committee will use its 5-year term to track progress in implementing those recommendations. By implementing these recommendations, the Government and stakeholders across the country can create a safer and more equitable society for all.

The entire report may be downloaded from here: https://unitedforequalitypng.com/geweparl-comm#committee-report-no1.