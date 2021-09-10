More support for gala runway

More business houses have stepped in to assist both established and emerging designers with their collections in preparation for the Paradise Gala Runway on 18th September.

In addition to the National Gaming Control Board, official sponsors for the event now include Tango Department Store, Wimble & Co. Ltd, Zucci Mode and the Shady Rest Hotel.

Present to share their vision for the Paradise Gala and to acknowledge the sponsors were PNGFW Managing Director, Philma Kelegai, and Glow Boutique Founder, Ziya Rayani.

Kelegai said the Paradise Gala Runway be a first of its kind event to ever happen where PNGFW is coming together with Glow Boutique, and a global brand like Hilton, with the aim of putting together the best fashion runway possible.

“We have great new sponsors on board. That’s the difference now. The paradise runway offers strategic partnerships that are key in the fashion industry,” said Kelegai.

“It’s a dream brand to be associated with Fashion Week, Glow Boutique and the Hilton Hotel and our goal is to deliver the very best.”

Rayani said: “One of the biggest things that they [designers] mentioned to me earlier on is their struggles to get their collections together.

“For the established designers it’s a little bit easier but especially for the emerging designers, when you don’t have a lot of funds to back up your collection, it affects your quality of work.

“It’s important that corporate houses and business houses be able to assist.”

Dylan Yaruso, an emerging designer also present, shared similar sentiments on the difficulties faced.

“It’s such a relief for us emerging designers because it’s a real struggle,” he stated.

“It’s something we’re very passionate about and finding the means, ways, funds and resources to get pieces done, it’s difficult and this just made it a lot easier for us.”

The sponsorship packages by the various business and corporate houses include shopping vouchers, discounts, accommodation and transport.

The following are the designers for the upcoming Paradise Gala Runway.

Established designers: Anna Amos, Wandid Amini Korimbo, Tabu Pelei Warupi, Kenny Ng, Natasha Tamanabae, Elizabeth Omeri

Emerging designers: Dylan Yaruso, Heai Ugave, Melinda Pokson, Cynthia Chapman, Naomi Tom

The Paradise Gala is set for Saturday 18th September.