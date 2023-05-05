More road networks for PNG

One of the major projects is the construction of a new 4-lane road from Pitpit Street in Waigani to the 8-Mile roundabout, passing in front of the 9-Mile Quarry Elementary school.

Another project is the Crocodile Farm two-lane road, which will connect Erima and Wildlife with Morata Two through Nikkints Street. The contractor, Garrett Construction Limited, has already sealed 1.3 kilometers of the road at a cost of K5.5 million. The third new road project will connect East Boroko to Saraga via Kipo and Ragamuga.

The NCDC Governor, Powes Parkop, has instructed the City Manager and his team to commence work on three other roads this year: 9-Mile to Dogura Road, ATS to Jacksons Parade, and Kennedy Estate to Sir William Skates Highway.

Plans are also underway to see if the link between Scratchley Road and Poreporena Freeway at Burns Peak and Ela Makana can commence.

The governor has also directed the city manager and his engineers to consider allowing investors to build some roads under the Built-Operate-Transfer basis.

The cost of all the proposed roads is still unknown until their designs and scopes are in place.

Governor Parkop has called on the city residents living along or on these road corridors to refrain from encroaching on the road and drainage reserves with illegal structures.

He has urged the residents to cooperate with the municipal government in delivering this much-needed service, as the Morata and 8-Mile areas are envisioned to become the city center in the near future.

The governor added that demolitions were carried out along the road corridors in preparation for the Waigani-8-Mile and Morata-Wildlife road projects.