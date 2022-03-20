More projects for Namatanai

Work has commenced on the K2.5 million Namatanai Advancement Ltd (NDDA Business Arm) joint-venture with Innovative Agro Industry Ltd to spearhead this Poultry Project at Kilak in Matalai Local Level Government.

The poultry project once completed will produce initially about 4000 eggs per day which will be distributed to Lihir and Simberi mines and also for domestic consumption in New Guinea Islands or Port Moresby.

Civil Aviation Minister and Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt visited the poultry project recently and said the project will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for locals.

Namatanai Agro Industries Ltd (NAIL) will manage the project.

"The next phase this company will continue to manage Operations and Administration on our behalf and will recruit local workers and train them up to be better skilled workers in the industry and. It will also complement workers we sent to Australia to work in the poultry industry (to) return home and have a permanent employment opportunity.

"Our job is to assist with the market of the product which is the eggs to the mines and where demands are identified.

"If the demand is high then we raise chicken population to produce more than 4000 eggs per day but it’s always best to start small and work our way up," Minister Schnaubelt said.

Construction Project Manager Doron Zur said there will be two chicken houses built. Each will house 2000 chickens.

He said the construction phase as it looks now will take about three months.

"This is an important project for us and I will stay as much as I can here to ensure the project is completed.

"Once completed it will be fully automatic and will have a complete system for the chicks to be fed automatically.

"It’s more professional when it’s produced automatically," Mr Zur said.