More Manus Robbery Suspects Arrested

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said both were part of the gang that stole a vehicle on October 31st from Lorengau Provincial Hospital before holding up a Bangladeshi-owned shop.

A shootout with police followed immediately afterwards, where three of the suspects sustained pellet wounds and escaped in their getaway vehicle.

The PPC said so far, three suspects have been arrested.

The first one was apprehended in a dawn raid on November 23rd.

The latest arrest occurred during their special police operation, and the duo will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court this week.

The identities of the other suspects are known and police are closing in on them.

PPC Yapu appealed to the community leaders to assist and have the suspects surrender to Police before Christmas.

“We will be out in full force during the Christmas and New Year police operations,” he stated.