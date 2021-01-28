More Manus escapees recaptured

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said 22-year-old Manuel Popress, of Salian village, Lorengau, was initially charged with break-and-enter when he escaped police cells in November 2020 with 12 other prisoners.

He was on the run until his recapture at Cancer Hill, upper ward 6, Lorengau town.

PPC Yapu said he was allegedly involved in the attempted hold up of the BSP ATM at the Lorengau General Hospital on December 31st, 2020.

His detainment makes him the third suspect in the BSP ATM case to be recaptured. Masang Sion was shot and wounded on January 6th during a settlement raid whilst twenty-year-old Rabi Gabriel Wisi was shot on his lower left leg during a January 16th manhunt.

Meantime, another escapee, Wendal Agua, aged 28 from Likum village, was convicted for wilful murder and sentenced to 30 years with hard labour when he escaped.

He was recaptured on January 27th at ward 1, Lorengau town.

PPC Yapu said whilst Agua was on the run after breaking out for the second time, police believe he was part of the attempted hold up at a Bangladeshi shop on December 7th, 2020, that resulted in the wounding of a Bangladeshi.

Yapu commended his officers for a good work and the general public for assisting police with information.

“Law and order is not the work of police alone but a shared responsibility with people in the community,” Yapu said.