More lives taken in Porgera

One female source reported that a lone gunman had walked into a market in Paiam and opened fire on a number of people, killing them instantly.

The woman said close to 20 people were killed before the gunman was caught. However, there could be more dead people unaccounted for.

She has appealed to the government to declare a state of emergency in Porgera Valley because the people who were killed were unarmed and had not been involved in the tribal fight going on near Paiam town.

She stressed that they need more security personnel in Porgera to help contain the violence.