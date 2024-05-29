More international support for Enga

In an official statement released today (Wednesday, 29th May), the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič has announced an initial Euro 150,000 (PGK 621,000) for immediate emergency assistance to the people and communities affected by the devastating landslide.

The funding, to be channelled through the humanitarian agencies already present on site, will prioritise the provision of basic and essential items for the people displaced by the landslide.

Furthermore, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen has expressed her condolences and assurance of support to the affected families and communities. This emergency funding is to be made available through the ‘Emergency Toolbox’, one of the instruments that European Union uses to assist in unforeseen, sudden-onset crises.

Meantime, the United Nations is on the ground helping to shelter over 1,500 displaced people in Mulitaka.

In a statement, it tallied the affected population at 7,849, including people who might need to be evacuated or relocated. The UN said 42 percent of those people were younger than 16 years old.

Relocating survivors to safer ground has been a priority for days and evacuation centres have been established.